The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) has become the first refereeing body to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

The charter, first launched in June, seeks to "challenge organisations" to make progress in supporting Muslim sportsmen and women.

The PGMOL has announced a formal partnership with charter creator Nujum Sports, which will "develop and guide Muslim inclusion in match officiating through training, education and practical guidance".

The collaboration aims to "provide a direct focus on the needs of Muslim match officials", as well as enhancing others' understanding.

Nujum Sports founder Ebadur Rahman said: "PGMOL have shown great dedication, commitment and drive to make refereeing more inclusive. They are the first national refereeing body to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter which is a fantastic step and signals how they want to progress as an inclusive organisation.

"We are very much looking forward to continuing to work with and advising PGMOL as we move forward together."

Nujum Sports delivered an education session to Select Group 1 referees before Ramadan in April, with further workshops planned before the end of the year.

Signatories of the charter pledge to "create positive change". There are 10 points contained within the charter, such as non-consumption of alcohol, including during celebrations, the provision of appropriate places to pray, halal food, and being allowed to fast in Ramadan.

In October 2021, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) became the first footballing body to sign the charter.