Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after nearly four years in charge
Last updated on .From the section Southampton
Southampton have sacked their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in the wake of Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle.
Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs with the club in the Premier League relegation zone with 12 points after 14 games.
Southampton last won at Bournemouth on 19 October in what is their only win from the past nine matches.
"We now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change," said a statement from the south coast club.
First team coach Ruben Selles will take charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round home game against League One side Sheffield Wednesday.
Scoring goals has been a particular problem for Hasenhuttl's side and the 55-year-old Austrian bemoaned his players wasting opportunities against Newcastle.
Afterwards he said he was not concerned about the risk of losing his job, but the Saints board have decided to act before the midweek EFL Cup game and Saturday's trip to Liverpool. It is their final game before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup, which runs from 20 November to 18 December.
Southampton added that Hasenhuttl had departed "having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad".
Hasenhuttl has become the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked so far this season.
Scott Parker, Bruno Lage, Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard were dismissed by Bournemouth , Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, while Graham Potter left Brighton to take over as Chelsea boss.
More to follow.
Timing thought right to move on. Cue comments from all those who know nothing about Southampton FC about being a selling club etc… Pretty much everyone is a selling club, we just do it better than most.
Tactically he’s got confused but good pool of talented young players and like most clubs need a proven goal scorer #COYS
Southampton used to bring through and develop barrels of young talent but that seems to have cooled down the past few years, and the club haven't invested enough to strengthen the team. Hence a few 9-0 batterings.
Good luck to Ralph in his next venture. He'll do well in a club that properly backs him.
Football is a results business.
If you don't get the results, then you're out the door.
Nice guy, but being nice doesn't get you 3 points.
It was not his fault that the forwards couldn’t hit a barn door from 5 yards.
I wish him the very best.
Hope Saints pick up a good manager in the upcoming manager transfer window, sorry, world cup.
Will miss both his passion and his knack for losing 9-0 every so often.