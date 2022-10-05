Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Republic of Ireland's USA-born Courtney Brosnan plays for WSL club Everton

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says she is "devastated" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League.

A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league.

Everton stopper Brosnan was born in New Jersey in the United States.

"It is scary to see that players aren't being protected," said Brosnan.

The 26-year-old added: "I have a lot of friends and team-mates who play in the league. I think it is absolutely devastating."

"Hopefully things are moving in the right direction and the right steps will be taken, but obviously you don't want to see any league or players go through something like that."

An investigation was launched last year following allegations made against North Carolina Courage's English head coach Paul Riley, who was sacked.

Riley, who has coached women's teams since 2006, has denied the accusations.

After the alleged offences against Riley came to light, a round of NWSL games were suspended before players halted matches in their own displays of unity, while league commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

"[It is] absolutely shocking," added Brosnan, who was speaking with the Republic's World Cup play-off with either Scotland or Austria on 11 October.

"Things weren't handled the best by the administration, so hopefully people will be held accountable and the right steps can be taken to get the league back to where it needs to be.

"We want to see all players thriving no matter what league they are playing in, so you just want to see the best for them and see things moving in the right direction."