Kerry Beattie scored twice for Glentoran

Glentoran have brought Cliftonville's lead in the Women's Premiership down to four points by thrashing Mid Ulster 10-1 at Ashfield.

Kerry Beattie and Caragh Hamilton scored twice as Immy Lancaster, Joely Andrews, Casey Howe, Shannon Dunne, and Jenna McKearney also netted.

Goalkeeper Lilie Crooks netted a free-kick from inside her own half for Mid Ulster's consolation.

Crusaders Strikers beat Derry City 7-0 at the Brandywell.

Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson scored an 11-minute hat-trick for the Crues, who had already secured their place in the top half for the post-split fixtures.

Morganne Beggs and Leah McEvoy had earlier given the Crues an early lead before Wilson's treble and goals by Leontia McVarnock and Beth Chalmers secured the high-scoring victory.

At Ashfield, a crushing display by Glentoran brought the margin at the top of the table down to four points ahead of the split.

Lancaster opened the scoring on two minutes before Beattie's quickfire double extended their lead. Amy McGarrity's own goal made it four before Hamilton grabbed her first of the night on 19 minutes.

Andrews, Hamilton and Howe made it eight at the break, but the goal of the night came from the unlikely source of goalkeeper Crooks, who scored from inside her own half with 15 minutes to play.

However, it was a mere consolation as McKearney and Dunne sent the Glens into double figures in their late rally to retain their title.