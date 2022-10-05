Lee Tomlin's final appearance came against Crawley on 24 September

Doncaster Rovers forward Lee Tomlin has been forced to retire due to injury.

The 33-year-old played more than 500 club games in a career that took him from non-league to the Premier League.

The former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player had only joined League Two Rovers this summer.

"You have to be honest with yourself. I have days when I can't pick my daughter up for more than two minutes. It's not a way I want to live," Tomlin said.

Tomlin made 10 appearances this season, scoring once, but has been receiving treatment.

He added: "In the last month, just waking up and taking the amount of painkillers I've had to take has got too much.

"I want to play football for as long as I possibly can but it's just too much on my body every day and it's grinding me down."

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey said: "Lee told me he felt it was time for him to call it a day and hang his boots up because he is constantly playing through pain and has been for the last few years.

"He wants to live a lifestyle after football where he can do stuff with his family and his kids, and just live a normal lifestyle.

"Although it's really disappointing, we have to respect him as a man, a person, a dad, and listen to what he wants. His body is telling him that needs to retire."