Europa League - Group E
Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia17:45Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Tsirion

Omonia Nicosia v Man Utd: Maguire & Varane missing for Man Utd

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has described Sunday's defeat to Manchester City as a reality check

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United's Europa League trip to Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

An injury sustained on England duty meant captain Maguire missed Sunday's Manchester derby defeat, while fellow centre-back Varane limped out of the 6-3 thrashing with an ankle injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain unavailable.

United are second in Group E before their trip to Cyprus, having won one and lost one of their two matches.

The tie comes just days after their heavy loss at Manchester City, a match United boss Ten Hag has called "a reality check".

"Obviously it was a difficult day. As always we analyse, and we do that tough, the reality," he said.

"In tactics sometimes, also to surprise opponents, you have to bring something different in your game, and we will do that also for the future.

"But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Manchester City - so we know we have to step up.

"So thank you for the lesson, from Pep [Guardiola - Manchester City manager]. We will take that and we have to understand we have to do things much better."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th October 2022

  • Omonia NicosiaOmonia Nicosia17:45Man UtdManchester United
  • ArsenalArsenal20:00Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt
  • ZürichZürich17:45PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven
  • HJK HelsinkiHJK Helsinki17:45LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF17:45Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol17:45Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • SK Sturm GrazSK Sturm Graz17:45LazioLazio
  • Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade17:45Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC
  • MonacoMonaco17:45TrabzonsporTrabzonspor
  • FenerbahçeFenerbahçe20:00AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
  • RennesRennes20:00Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv
  • RomaRoma20:00Real BetisReal Betis

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bodø/Glimt21103214
2Arsenal11002113
3PSV Eindhoven10101101
4Zürich200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes21104314
2Fenerbahçe21104314
3AEK Larnaca21012203
4Dynamo Kyiv200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis22005236
2Ludogorets21014403
3Roma21014223
4HJK Helsinki200205-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22003036
2Union Saint-Gilloise22004226
3Union Berlin200202-20
4Malmö FF200225-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad22003126
2Man Utd21012113
3Sheriff Tiraspol21013213
4Omonia Nicosia200215-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord21018443
2FC Midtjylland21015233
3Lazio210157-23
4SK Sturm Graz210116-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg22005146
2FK Qarabag21014223
3Nantes210124-23
4Olympiakos200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC22004226
2Trabzonspor21014403
3Monaco21011103
4Red Star Belgrade200213-20
View full Europa League tables

