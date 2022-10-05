Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says Callum McGregor's knee injury "doesn't look good" after his captain limped off against RB Leipzig following a challenge with Xavier Schlager in the lead-up to the first goal in the 3-1 Champions League defeat in Germany. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United have handed a trial to former Hearts player Arnaud Djoum, the 33-year-old Cameroon midfielder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says Ibrox will be an intimidating venue for his side in the Champions League - even though he never played there while at Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says Scotland defender Craig Halkett could miss both European matches with Fiorentina. (The Scotsman) external-link

Borna Barisic believes Rangers' teenage defender Leon King will have a "bright future" after coming through his Anfield examination against Liverpool. (Daily Record) external-link

Ibrox icon Brian Laudrup says Rangers are not even at the Champions League "starting point" when it comes to the mentality needed to get results in the group stage. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says he "can't accept" how Danny Armstrong scored Kilmarnock's second goal in the Premiership defeat. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers legend Ally McCoist does not think the Ibrox side has "any chance of qualification from the group" after the Champions League defeat at Liverpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Van Dijk has tipped Aberdeen academy product Calvin Ramsay to make a big impression at Liverpool - thanks to tutoring from England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (The Herald) external-link