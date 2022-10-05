Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mead scored six goals for England during the Euros

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses.

The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign.

The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or and holds the record for most England goals scored in a single season with 14.

Leah Williamson came second and Keira Walsh was third in the fan vote.

Mead scored six goals and provided four assists at the Euros which secured her the Golden Boot over Germany's Alex Popp, who also scored six goals.

England face world champions the USA on Friday in a friendly match at a sold-out Wembley.

