Morecambe boss Derek Adams says he is worried about the future of the club after the owners put it up for sale.

Bond Group Investments announced the sale in September, with Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring stepping down from the Shrimps' board.

Whittingham and Goldring also own rugby union side Worcester Warriors, who are in the midst of financial freefall.

"Where's the money going to come from? Will we have new investment?," said ex-Plymouth and Bradford manager Adams.

Asked by BBC Radio Lancashire whether he was worried about the club's future, Adams said: "Of course I am. I think that any supporter has to be. If somebody comes in with a very good deal for the owners, they are going to sell.

"Who's that going to be? Is that in the best interests of Morecambe Football Club? Is it in the best interests of the staff that are here already? There's a whole host of things to be looked into. It's not easy selling a football club."

Morecambe are currently bottom of the League One table and three points adrift of safety after 11 games.

Prior to announcing the intention to sell, the club had said that their finances were separate external-link from those of Worcester Warriors, but the situation at the rugby club has worsened significantly since then.

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions while part of the club was wound up in the High Court on Wednesday, leading to players and staff having their contracts terminated.

"We've obviously got a budget until the end of the season. Beyond that period, we obviously need new owners at some point and everyone must understand that," Adams added.

"We don't have any money to spend in the transfer window in January at this moment in time unless we have a cup run. That's the only investment and extra money that's going to come into this club at this moment in time."