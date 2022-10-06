Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town looked into recordings containing alleged racist chanting

Yeovil Town say they and Avon and Somerset Police have been unable to identify a supporter heard chanting racist abuse towards a York City player during their match last month.

The National League club have now concluded their investigation.

"Yeovil finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent and unacceptable," the Glovers said in a statement. external-link

