Welsh Cup second round preview

Jordan Williams scored twice in New Saints' win over Penybont in the 2022 Welsh Cup final

Holders The New Saints will begin the defence of the Welsh Cup on Saturday when they make the short trip to face Chirk AAA.

The second round draw was seeded, setting up a number of potential David v Goliath matches.

Saints, Cymru Premier champions and current leaders, won the Welsh Cup for the eighth time in May.

Chirk of the Cymru North are five-time winners of the competition, although their last win was in 1894.

Wrexham-based FC Queens Park, who play in the North East Wales Premier Division, are at home to Cymru Premier strugglers Airbus UK.

Two sides from the fourth tier South Wales Alliance Premier host Cymru Premier teams, with Cardiff Corinthians facing Newtown and Pencoed Athletic up against Aberystwyth Town.

Gwent County League Premier Division's Pill AFC face Cardiff Met and last season's runners-up Penybont are away to Cymru South team Risca United.

Two founder members of the Cymru Premier, Caersws and Flint Town United, meet in a televised live game on Saturday evening.

Caersws are currently fourth in the third tier Ardal North East Leagues while Flint are seventh in the Cymru Premier.

Hawarden Rangers, the boyhood club of former England striker Michael Owen, are at home to 2017 Welsh Cup winners Bala Town.

Chepstow Town host Pontypridd United and Trethomas Bluebirds play Haverfordwest County.

Denbigh Town welcome Connah's Quay Nomads to the Central Ground and on Friday evening Flint Mountain face Caernarfon Town at Flint Town United's Essity Stadium.