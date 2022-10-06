Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty was on the bench for Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership game at Aberdeen

The Scottish FA has said Kilmarnock rejected the chance to bring forward Kyle Lafferty's hearing for alleged use of sectarian language.

Killie boss Derek McInnes said at the weekend the club were "surprised and disappointed" the 35-year-old's SFA hearing would not be until 20 October.

Lafferty could be given a 10-game ban.

"The club were offered the opportunity, under rule 10.2.5 of the Judicial Panel Protocol, to bring forward the date but declined to," said an SFA statement.

Lafferty remains available in the meantime and was part of Kilmarnock's squad for their game with Aberdeen last Saturday and started the win against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

"I thought long and hard about [including him]," McInnes said after the Aberdeen match.

"We've fined Kyle and put our punishment towards him. We were expecting the SFA to follow suit.

"There's five games [now four] between now and the SFA hearing, so if he is going to get banned - as we expect - why should we elongate the ban?

"He's free to play and I don't have the luxury of leaving good players out my squad."

Kilmarnock have imposed a "substantial fine" on the Northern Ireland striker, who will work with an anti-sectarian charity.

Lafferty faces SFA charges for using insulting language - which includes reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief - and not acting in the best interests of football.

"He's made a mistake, he's put his hands up which was what we needed from him," McInnes added.

"What he said was unacceptable and he has to take the consequences. Ultimately we have as well.

"As a club we've acted very quickly and we were hoping there would be a conclusion to it a bit more speedily from the SFA."