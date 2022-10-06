Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin (right) was unhappy with David Dickinson at Easter Road last month

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been given a six-game touchline ban for his recent comments about Hibernian's Ryan Porteous "conning" referees.

Porteous won a penalty in Hibernian's 3-1 win over Aberdeen in September, with Liam Scales sent off after his challenge resulted in a second booking.

After that Scottish Premiership game, Goodwin said: "You are always worried who is marking Ryan Porteous because you know what he is like, he's won so many free-kicks and penalties for his conning of the referee."

After admitting two Scottish FA rule breaches on Thursday, the Pittodrie manager was punished with an eight-match ban, with two of the games suspended until the end of the season.

Aberdeen's next six games are against Dundee United (away), Hearts (home), Partick Thistle (h), Motherwell (a), Rangers (a) and Hibs (h). All but the League Cup tie against Thistle are in the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin will be back in the dugout for the league game at Livingston on 8 November.