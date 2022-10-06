Match ends, Molde 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.
Shamrock Rovers remain without a win in the Europa Conference League following a 3-0 defeat by Molde in Norway.
Ola Brynhildse netted either side of half-time to put Erling Moe's side in control.
Etzaz Hussain added a third on 58 minutes to secure Molde's first win of the campaign.
Rovers are winless in their three Group F matches while Modle join Gent and Djurgarden, who play later on Thursday, on four points.
Molde made the breakthrough on 10 minutes when Rovers failed to clear the ball away and Brynhildsen reacted quickest to fire past Alan Mannus from close range.
The hosts piled on the pressure in search for a second, and Rovers had goalkeeper Mannus to thank for some timely saves, but the second came four minutes after the restart when Brynhildsen grabbed his second of the game.
The midfielder reacted quickest to Kristian Eriksen's shot off the crossbar to head home into the unguarded net.
Hussain added a third just shy of the hour mark when he reacted quickest to captain Martin Linnes' cross off the post and tucked home with Mannus stranded from the touch off the woodwork.
Mannus pulled off a superb save to deny Hussain a second from distance and Rovers' best opportunity came when Dylan Watts' free-kick struck the wall in injury-time.
Line-ups
Molde
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Karlstrøm
- 25Breivik
- 19HauganBooked at 67mins
- 3Risa
- 21LinnesSubstituted forBollyat 71'minutes
- 20Eriksen
- 8MannsverkBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKaasaat 72'minutes
- 16Hussain
- 31Løvik
- 11BrynhildsenBooked at 63mins
- 22GrødemSubstituted forEikremat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bjørnbak
- 4Hansen
- 7Eikrem
- 12Craninx
- 15Kaasa
- 26Petersen
- 30Bolly
Shamrock Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mannus
- 3Hoare
- 6Cleary
- 5Grace
- 8FinnSubstituted forLopesat 68'minutes
- 16O'Neill
- 11KavanaghBooked at 60minsSubstituted forWattsat 79'minutes
- 21FerizajSubstituted forFarrugiaat 68'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 22Lyons
- 9GreeneSubstituted forBurkeat 79'minutes
- 38EmakhuBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGaffneyat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lopes
- 7Watts
- 10Burke
- 18Serdenyuk
- 20Gaffney
- 23Farrugia
- 25Pöhls
- 29Byrne
- Referee:
- Milos Milanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Molde 3, Shamrock Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Eirik Haugan (Molde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathias Løvik (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Brynhildsen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ola Brynhildsen (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Magnus Eikrem with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Molde. Conceded by Pico.
Post update
Corner, Molde. Conceded by Alan Mannus.
Post update
Attempt saved. Etzaz Hussain (Molde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mathias Løvik.
Booking
Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Mathias Løvik (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Dylan Watts replaces Seán Kavanagh.
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Graham Burke replaces Aaron Greene.
Post update
Foul by Birk Risa (Molde).
Post update
Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristian Eriksen (Molde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Magnus Eikrem.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ola Brynhildsen (Molde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristian Eriksen.
Post update
Corner, Molde. Conceded by Andrew Lyons.
Substitution
Substitution, Molde. Markus André Kaasa replaces Sivert Mannsverk.