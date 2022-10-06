Close menu
Europa League - Group D
Malmö FFMalmö FF0Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1

Malmo FF 0-1 Union Berlin: Match delayed due to fireworks on the pitch

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Malmo v Union Berlin
Riot police took to the pitch after the incident just after the second half began

The Europa League match between Malmo and Union Berlin was interrupted for around 20 minutes after fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.

Fans from both sides appeared to throw objects including fireworks and flares onto the pitch in the second half.

The game resumed and ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin after Sheraldo Becker scored in the 68th minute.

Malmo have no points after three games and are bottom of Group D, while Union are third with three points.

Malmo v Union Berlin

Line-ups

Malmö FF

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Diawara
  • 14BeijmoBooked at 73mins
  • 21Hadzikadunic
  • 6Lewicki
  • 15CeesaySubstituted forSejdiuat 80'minutes
  • 31LarssonSubstituted forZeidanat 80'minutes
  • 7RakipBooked at 42mins
  • 13Olsson
  • 32BergetSubstituted forToivonenat 64'minutes
  • 9Kiese Thelin
  • 10Christiansen

Substitutes

  • 3Knudsen
  • 11Toivonen
  • 18Gall
  • 20Zeidan
  • 23Chalus
  • 27Dahlin
  • 33Turay
  • 36Sejdiu
  • 39Andersson
  • 40Lomotey

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 31Knoche
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 28Trimmel
  • 13SchäferBooked at 45mins
  • 8Khedira
  • 19HabererBooked at 79minsSubstituted forHaraguchiat 84'minutes
  • 6RyersonSubstituted forGießelmannat 74'minutes
  • 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 74'minutes
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forThorsbyat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 3Jaeckel
  • 17Behrens
  • 21Skarke
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 26Puchacz
  • 36Kemlein
  • 37Grill
  • 39Stein
  • 40Leweling
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home7
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Malmö 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Malmö 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaac Kiese Thelin (Malmö) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patriot Sejdiu.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Isaac Kiese Thelin (Malmö).

  5. Post update

    Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Martin Olsson (Malmö).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ola Toivonen (Malmö) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Felix Beijmo with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Morten Thorsby replaces Sheraldo Becker.

  9. Post update

    Anders Christiansen (Malmö) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).

  11. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sheraldo Becker tries a through ball, but Kevin Behrens is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Genki Haraguchi replaces Janik Haberer.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Moustafa Zeidan replaces Hugo Larsson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Patriot Sejdiu replaces Joseph Ceesay.

  16. Booking

    Janik Haberer (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Joseph Ceesay (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Janik Haberer (1. FC Union Berlin).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ola Toivonen (Malmö).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22005146
2PSV Eindhoven21106244
3Bodø/Glimt311135-24
4Zürich300339-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe32106337
2Rennes32106427
3AEK Larnaca310224-23
4Dynamo Kyiv300325-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis33007349
2Ludogorets31115504
3Roma31025413
4HJK Helsinki301216-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise33006339
2Sporting Braga32014226
3Union Berlin310212-13
4Malmö FF300326-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad33005149
2Man Utd32015326
3Sheriff Tiraspol310234-13
4Omonia Nicosia300338-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord311110644
2FC Midtjylland31117434
3Lazio311157-24
4SK Sturm Graz311116-54

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg33007169
2FK Qarabag32017256
3Nantes310226-43
4Olympiakos300318-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC320156-16
2Monaco32014226
3Trabzonspor310257-23
4Red Star Belgrade31025413
View full Europa League tables

