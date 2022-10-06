Match ends, Malmö 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
The Europa League match between Malmo and Union Berlin was interrupted for around 20 minutes after fans threw fireworks onto the pitch.
Fans from both sides appeared to throw objects including fireworks and flares onto the pitch in the second half.
The game resumed and ended in a 1-0 win for Union Berlin after Sheraldo Becker scored in the 68th minute.
Malmo have no points after three games and are bottom of Group D, while Union are third with three points.
Line-ups
Malmö FF
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Diawara
- 14BeijmoBooked at 73mins
- 21Hadzikadunic
- 6Lewicki
- 15CeesaySubstituted forSejdiuat 80'minutes
- 31LarssonSubstituted forZeidanat 80'minutes
- 7RakipBooked at 42mins
- 13Olsson
- 32BergetSubstituted forToivonenat 64'minutes
- 9Kiese Thelin
- 10Christiansen
Substitutes
- 3Knudsen
- 11Toivonen
- 18Gall
- 20Zeidan
- 23Chalus
- 27Dahlin
- 33Turay
- 36Sejdiu
- 39Andersson
- 40Lomotey
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 31Knoche
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 28Trimmel
- 13SchäferBooked at 45mins
- 8Khedira
- 19HabererBooked at 79minsSubstituted forHaraguchiat 84'minutes
- 6RyersonSubstituted forGießelmannat 74'minutes
- 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 74'minutes
- 27BeckerSubstituted forThorsbyat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 3Jaeckel
- 17Behrens
- 21Skarke
- 23Gießelmann
- 24Haraguchi
- 26Puchacz
- 36Kemlein
- 37Grill
- 39Stein
- 40Leweling
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö 0, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Isaac Kiese Thelin (Malmö) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patriot Sejdiu.
Post update
Foul by Isaac Kiese Thelin (Malmö).
Post update
Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Martin Olsson (Malmö).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ola Toivonen (Malmö) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Felix Beijmo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Morten Thorsby replaces Sheraldo Becker.
Post update
Anders Christiansen (Malmö) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sheraldo Becker tries a through ball, but Kevin Behrens is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Genki Haraguchi replaces Janik Haberer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö. Moustafa Zeidan replaces Hugo Larsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö. Patriot Sejdiu replaces Joseph Ceesay.
Booking
Janik Haberer (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joseph Ceesay (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Janik Haberer (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Attempt saved. Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilho Doekhi with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Ola Toivonen (Malmö).