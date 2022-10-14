Tranmere Rovers 3-0 Crewe Alexandra

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Upwardly mobile Tranmere climbed into the top six in League Two with a 3-0 victory over Crewe at Prenton Park.
Southampton loanee defender Dynel Simeu's first league goal after 22 minutes set up Micky Mellon's in-form side for a fifth successive victory.
Elliott Nevitt came off the bench in the opening period to net his fourth of the campaign with a 56th-minute back-post header from Josh Dacres-Cogley's cross.
And Rovers completed an easy win when Nevitt's stoppage-time attempt was deflected past Arthur Okonkwo.
Tranmere's winning streak has also been achieved with five clean sheets in a row, built on the central defensive partnership of 20-year-old Simeu and Jordan Turnbull.
Crewe kicked off only one place behind their hosts, hoping to win a league encounter at Prenton Park for the first time since September 2000.
Instead, Alex are now winless in four and only occasionally suggested they would find a way past goalkeeper Ross Doohan.
Courtney Baker-Richardson had the Cheshire outfit's best opportunity but failed to test Doohan.
Five minutes later Nevitt put the result beyond doubt before O'Connor claimed a late effort to add extra shine to the result.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26Simeu
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 7Morris
- 4O'Connor
- 6MerrieBooked at 52mins
- 11HawkesSubstituted forHughesat 89'minutes
- 10HemmingsSubstituted forBurtonat 90+4'minutes
- 22LewisSubstituted forNevittat 33'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McAlear
- 16Nolan
- 17Hughes
- 19Byrne
- 20Nevitt
- 23Hewelt
- 27Burton
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Okonkwo
- 2Mellor
- 6Offord
- 5McDonald
- 3AdebisiSubstituted forFinneyat 86'minutes
- 20King
- 8ThomasSubstituted forBrookat 60'minutes
- 25TabinerSubstituted forFinneyat 76'minutes
- 18LeshabelaSubstituted forSambouat 60'minutes
- 11Agyei
- 9Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 4Williams
- 14Finney
- 17Brook
- 19Sambou
- 22Sass-Davies
- 24Finney
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Burton replaces Kane Hemmings because of an injury.
Post update
Charlie Finney (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Rod McDonald (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 3, Crewe Alexandra 0. Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rhys Hughes replaces Josh Hawkes.
Post update
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Ross Doohan tries a through ball, but Elliott Nevitt is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Finney tries a through ball, but Kelvin Mellor is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Charlie Finney replaces Rio Adebisi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bassala Sambou (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Eli King with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Dynel Simeu.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
Post update
Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
