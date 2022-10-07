Close menu

Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest manager signs new deal until 2025

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper
Cooper's side have won one of their eight games in the Premier League this season

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

Copper, 42, led the club to promotion into the Premier League last season but his team are bottom after eight games.

There were doubts over his role after a 4-0 defeat by Leicester City on Monday but it was decided he would remain in charge.

A statement from the City Ground clubexternal-link said they were "delighted" to announce Cooper's new deal.

"It is now important that our focus is solely on football," the statement added.

"As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League."

Cooper was appointed Forest manager in September 2021 and took them back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 at the end of his first season in charge.

He then spent £145m on 21 players in the summer transfer window.

Despite the heavy spending, Forest have won just once in the league this season, with the defeat at the King Power Stadium their fifth in a row.

  • Comment posted by Notts46, today at 12:27

    Great news, super happy, in Cooper we trust.

  • Comment posted by Montague, today at 12:27

    Gone by the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 12:27

    Moanrenhio was sacked by Chelsea 4 months after signing a new contract so this doesn't necessarily mean Steve Cooper will be at Forest by the end of the seaason. Hopefully he wont be continually asked if his jobs on the line after this announcement. He's a good coach and should be given time to get Forest firing.

  • Comment posted by Ship of Fools, today at 12:26

    Anyone who thinks that this means he will stay until 2025 has not been paying attention.

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 12:25

    Sensible decision. Took over when they were bottom of the Championship and got them promoted. Due to key players only being on loan, Forest had to have a vast turnover of number in their squad. Next to impossible to stay up but at least they don't have the added pressure of will he or won't he be sacked.

  • Comment posted by BennyF, today at 12:25

    Massive statement of intent.
    Delighted!

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 12:25

    wise move from the forest board. a managerial change would only add to the current teething problems. don't want forest to stay up but i suspect they've bought enough good players to stay up. just a case of working out the best way of using them. changing manager would only delay the process

  • Comment posted by PL, today at 12:24

    21 new players - what a joke

  • Comment posted by david, today at 12:24

    so who bbc going to hound now for the sack now he got a new contract

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:24

    I always though the spending spree had one eye on re-promotion next year (if required).

    Clearly a good manager and have to rebuild an entire squad not easy. If they can pick up a few wins pre WC I wouldn’t be surprised if they did a Newcastle in 2023 and poured on some points to stay up.

  • Comment posted by nbk, today at 12:23

    Actually surprised by this considering Marinakis's record on getting rid of managers whose results aren't great, despite results so far this season, Steve Cooper is a brilliant manager in his first season in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by HazDaz BBC, today at 12:22

    Well done Forest, nice to see a manager given time to bring on the team with new players purchased. Refreshing to not see the usual knee jerk reactions of so many these days. I hope you go on to pull things round and stay in the PL, Good Luck.

  • Comment posted by rtomkin, today at 12:20

    " our focus is entirely on football ...." a rather obvious comment from a football club ?

  • Comment posted by sunil13uk, today at 12:20

    Only in football could this happen.

  • Comment posted by Baljiste19, today at 12:19

    Great news!! Reality is we need a few Central Defenders. We won't stay up conceding so many goals. Our chances of staying up may rely on Goal Difference at the end of the season. Even on loan in January would help and release/loan out those who aren't working out. Still....great news. Top man

  • Comment posted by garry davis, today at 12:18

    Contracts not the paper it’s written on

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 12:18

    Man, “expert” analysts in the mud eh?

    Alan Smith on MNF “When he goes, he can leave with his head held high” 😂

    On to their next target already in Hassenhuthl.

  • Comment posted by Vincent, today at 12:16

    'He' spent £145m in the summer. Way off the mark comment there as no manager wants 23 new players. It is great that he has signed a new deal, and even if we go down, he should now have the time to build up a team and not put a collective of individuals onto the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Great Britain, today at 12:16

    What a breath of fresh air it is to read this. The media had him gone BEFORE Monday's match.... Hopefully this starts a new way of thinking but I won't hold my breath!

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:25

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      He'll still be gone by Christmas in this world but at least he may have a more generous pay out

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 12:15

    Great forward planning by Forest, he will hopefully be able to try and get them re-promoted next season during the impending player fire-sale and FFP fallout.

