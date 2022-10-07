Morecambe are currently bottom of the League One table and three points adrift of safety having played 11 games this season

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor says there is currently no concern the club will miss payments to players or staff despite Worcester Warriors' plight.

Shrimps owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring also own the rugby club, who are in deep financial turmoil.

The pair put Morecambe up for sale in September and stepped down from the club's board of directors.

"We will work to ensure that commitments are met, that is so important," Taylor said.

Asked by BBC Radio Lancashire whether there was a concern payments would be missed with the club up for sale and in light of Worcester partly being wound up by the High Court this week, Taylor said: "At this moment in time no, absolutely not. That said, things can change by the day.

"Right now I don't see that that will be an issue at all."

Financially-stricken Worcester were suspended for the rest of the Premiership season and relegated from the top tier of domestic English rugby union on Thursday.

Warriors players and staff had their contracts terminated on Wednesday when part of the club was wound up.

Whittingham and Goldring put Morecambe up for sale whilst Worcester were initially going through financial difficulty but had previously said that the situation at Morecambe was not linked external-link to the rugby club's struggles.

'Some interest' in buying Morecambe

Shrimps boss Derek Adams said on Thursday that he was worried about the future of the club, with Taylor adding that he was unsure what level of interest has been displayed from potential buyers.

"That's with the owners. We aren't totally privy to that," Taylor said.

"I know there has been some interest. There has been email exchanges this week and that's why we are keen to meet with Jason over the next couple of days to put a bit more meat on the bones of the discussions and find out where we are.

"The last thing you want is uncertainty. If nothing is said, that feeds rumour. As far as we're concerned right now, it's business as usual until we know otherwise and we strive to make sure that is the case."

Taylor stated that Morecambe are currently in a financially "fine" position but with the club bottom of League One and three points adrift of safety, they must press on with their plans to improve the club's fortunes on the pitch regardless of what is going on behind the scenes.

"We could be in a totally different and better situation by the end of December. Derek will have his targets and things he wants to do - we've got to work towards that," he continued.

"There's no guarantee we can do that but, surely, if we want to retain our League One status, we've got to give him as much opportunity and backing as we can - not ignore that because there may be new owners by then.

"Let's work towards a solution and a plan and work towards whenever that might be. Without that, we're just treading water."