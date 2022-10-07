Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Turkey lost their latest game against Faroe Islands despite Serdar Gurler's late goal

Scotland will travel to face Turkey in a November friendly in preparation for next year's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The venue for the game on Wednesday, 16 November has yet to be announced.

It will be the first meeting of the sides since 1960.

"It is important that we have a match against a strong opponent before we begin our Euro 2024 qualification campaign," Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said.

"Turkey will provide a stern test for us."

While Scotland were promoted to Nations League Group A, Turkey have moved up to Group B despite finishing their campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat away to Faroe Islands.

"They have a squad of players playing at a high level throughout Europe, with recent big tournament experience," Clarke told the SFA website.

"Like us, I am sure their players will be motivated to show that they can perform at the highest level and end their year on a high."

Turkey won that only previous meeting between the sides, 4-2 in a friendly in Ankara.

Metin Oktay gave the hosts an early opener, Rangers defender Eric Caldow replied shortly after from the penalty spot, but goals either side of half time from Lefter Kucikandonyadis and another from Senol Birol put Turkey in control.

Heart of Midlothian striker Alex Young added Scotland's second.

The present Turkish side, currently five places below Scotland in the world rankings at 45th, had gone six games undefeated until that shock loss in the Faroes, but it also came immediately after a late goal denied Luxembourg victory in a 3-3 draw in Istanbul.

It led to head coach Stefan Kuntz, the former Germany striker, being given the backing of the Turkish FA.

The 59-year-old, who was previously Germany Under-23 boss, has a record of seven wins, two draws and three defeats since taking over in 2021.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, the 21-year-old signed this summer from Besiktas and who has six caps, has been an unused substitute in recent games.

Striker Halil Dervisoglu, on loan to Burnley from Brentford, Leicester City defender Çaglar Soyuncu and Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik have also been part of recent squads.