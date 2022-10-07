Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick was first-team coach at Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right)

Middlesbrough are keen to speak to former England and Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick about their vacant manager's job.

Boro sacked Chris Wilder on 3 October, with the club 22nd in the Championship.

Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich is in temporary charge and secured a win over Birmingham at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

However, Carrick is on owner Steve Gibson's radar as a potential candidate to take the job permanently.

He has been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.

Carrick steadied United, with two wins and a draw at Chelsea, and many felt the club would have been in better shape had they left the 41-year-old in charge for an extended period.

He has never made any secret of his management ambitions.