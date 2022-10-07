Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea have won two of their opening three games this season

Women's Super League derbies between Chelsea and Tottenham and Manchester City against Manchester United will be shown live on BBC One.

The game between reigning WSL champions Chelsea and Spurs will be played at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off at 13:00 GMT on Sunday, 20 November.

The Manchester derby will be played at Etihad Stadium on 11 December at 12:30.

Further details of televised games in WSL fixtures during rounds eight, nine and 10 have also been released.

Sky will broadcast the game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium at 17:30 on Saturday, 19 November, with Everton v Manchester City broadcast earlier that day at 15:00.

They will also show Manchester United against Aston Villa, being played at Old Trafford on Saturday, 3 December with kick-off at 12:30.

The following day, the match between Reading and Tottenham will be available on the BBC Red Button and iPlayer, with a 12:30 kick-off.

Aston Villa v Arsenal from Villa Park, and Chelsea v Reading from Kingsmeadow, will be broadcast on Sky on 11 December, at 16:15 and 18:45 respectively.