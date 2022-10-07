Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry striker James Akintunde attempts to chip Harps keeper James McKeown

Derry City continued their title charge with a 3-0 victory over derby rivals Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

Michael Duffy gave the Candystripes an early lead with a neat finish and Brandon Kavanagh made it 2-0 just past the hour mark.

Jamie McGonigle rounded off the scoring in injury time after missing a penalty earlier in the second half.

Derry close the gap on Shamrock Rovers to two points with the leaders returning to action on Sunday.

Off the back of five successive league wins Derry entertained their old rivals, knowing that they hadn't defeated Harps on their home patch in any of their last four meetings.

However, they laid down an early marker with James Akintunde and Cameron McJannet both going close.

Regan Donelan's tackle sends Derry scorer Brandon Kavanagh tumbling

On the road the visitors had lost 11 of their 15 games going into the derby and after 18 minutes the Ballybofey outfit were behind again as Duffy finished coolly following a surging run from Kavanagh through the middle.

Coincidentally, Harps' last point away from home came at the Brandywell back in May but they had lost six times since on their travels.

Ex-City man Barry McNamee carved out the visitors' best chance of the opening 45 with an effort from 20 yards that needed saving from Brian Maher.

After the break Derry again asked the questions and Harps keeper James McKeown somehow denied Akintunde from six yards.

But just past the hour it was two as Kavanagh found himself in the right place at the right time to stab home from close range.

Not long on as a sub McGonigle was dragged down by Conor Tourish in the area but the Candystripes' woes from the spot continued as the striker missed their third from the last four awarded.

The Dungiven man did get on the scoresheet at the death though as Derry again hand it over to Rovers who host Shelbourne on Sunday with both side then to have four games left.