Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town

Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 20Hall
- 6Wood
- 21Peltier
- 4Barlaser
- 2Harding
- 8Wiles
- 18Rathbone
- 17Ferguson
- 9Eaves
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 3Bramall
- 5McCart
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 12Kelly
- 22Odoffin
- 24Humphreys
- 31Vickers
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 33Nakayama
- 7Thomas
- 18Kasumu
- 24Camara
- 30Jackson
- 19Holmes
- 9Rhodes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Turton
- 11Mahoney
- 20Rowe
- 22Rudoni
- 34Spencer
- 41Bilokapic
- 45Ondo
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Conor Washington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Michal Helik.
Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Foul by Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Wes Harding (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United).
Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wes Harding (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wiles.
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).
Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Grant Hall.
First Half begins.
Match report will appear here.