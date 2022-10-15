Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town

Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 21Peltier
  • 4Barlaser
  • 2Harding
  • 8Wiles
  • 18Rathbone
  • 17Ferguson
  • 9Eaves
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 3Bramall
  • 5McCart
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 12Kelly
  • 22Odoffin
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Kasumu
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson
  • 19Holmes
  • 9Rhodes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Turton
  • 11Mahoney
  • 20Rowe
  • 22Rudoni
  • 34Spencer
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 45Ondo
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Conor Washington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.

  3. Post update

    Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Wes Harding (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United).

  11. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United).

  13. Post update

    Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Wes Harding (Rotherham United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wiles.

  16. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Grant Hall.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR147341914524
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Luton145631713421
7Swansea136341716121
8Blackburn147071616021
9Preston1447388019
10Wigan135441416-219
11Rotherham134631412218
12Bristol City145362222018
13Cardiff135351213-118
14Sunderland134541713417
15Watford134541716117
16Millwall135261517-217
17Birmingham134451212016
18Stoke134451517-216
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield133281520-511
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

