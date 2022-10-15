Watford v Norwich City

WatfordWatford19:45NorwichNorwich City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|11
|24
|2
|Norwich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|13
|7
|24
|3
|QPR
|14
|7
|3
|4
|19
|14
|5
|24
|4
|Burnley
|13
|5
|7
|1
|20
|12
|8
|22
|5
|Reading
|13
|7
|1
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|22
|6
|Luton
|14
|5
|6
|3
|17
|13
|4
|21
|7
|Swansea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|1
|21
|8
|Blackburn
|14
|7
|0
|7
|16
|16
|0
|21
|9
|Preston
|14
|4
|7
|3
|8
|8
|0
|19
|10
|Wigan
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|19
|11
|Rotherham
|13
|4
|6
|3
|14
|12
|2
|18
|12
|Bristol City
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|22
|0
|18
|13
|Cardiff
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|-1
|18
|14
|Sunderland
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|13
|4
|17
|15
|Watford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|1
|17
|16
|Millwall
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|17
|17
|Birmingham
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|12
|0
|16
|18
|Stoke
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|19
|Blackpool
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|15
|20
|Hull
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|-13
|14
|21
|Middlesbrough
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|22
|West Brom
|13
|1
|8
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|11
|23
|Huddersfield
|13
|3
|2
|8
|15
|20
|-5
|11
|24
|Coventry
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|7
Tony Adams, former Arsenal and England footballer, opens up about his addiction and recovery
Panorama investigates failed investment schemes affecting ordinary British savers
Stylish drama, Industry, set in the cut-throat world of a top investment bank is back with a new series