LutonLuton Town1QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Potts
  • 2Bree
  • 12Lansbury
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 21Isted
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 30Freeman
  • 35Jerome
  • 45Doughty

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 26BalogunSubstituted forKakayat 14'minutes
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 8Amos
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15Field
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 6Johansen
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Richards
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

  7. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Osman Kakay with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Osman Kakay replaces Leon Balogun because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).

  15. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.

  17. Post update

    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR147341914524
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Luton145631713421
7Swansea136341716121
8Blackburn147071616021
9Preston1447388019
10Wigan135441416-219
11Rotherham134631412218
12Bristol City145362222018
13Cardiff135351213-118
14Sunderland134541713417
15Watford134541716117
16Millwall135261517-217
17Birmingham134451212016
18Stoke134451517-216
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull134271326-1314
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield133281520-511
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

