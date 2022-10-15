Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 4Lockyer
- 5Bradley
- 3Potts
- 2Bree
- 12Lansbury
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 22Campbell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 21Isted
- 23Onyedinma
- 30Freeman
- 35Jerome
- 45Doughty
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 26BalogunSubstituted forKakayat 14'minutes
- 3Dunne
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 22Paal
- 8Amos
- 47Iroegbunam
- 15Field
- 11Roberts
- 9Dykes
- 10Chair
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 6Johansen
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Richards
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Paal with a cross.
Post update
Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Queens Park Rangers 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlton Morris with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Osman Kakay with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Osman Kakay replaces Leon Balogun because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Bree (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Post update
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Luton Town).
Post update
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.
Post update
James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Match report will appear here.