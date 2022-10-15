Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

IpswichIpswich Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|13
|10
|1
|2
|24
|13
|11
|31
|2
|Ipswich
|13
|9
|3
|1
|27
|11
|16
|30
|3
|Sheff Wed
|13
|8
|2
|3
|25
|12
|13
|26
|4
|Peterborough
|13
|7
|1
|5
|25
|14
|11
|22
|5
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|10
|22
|6
|Barnsley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|12
|5
|20
|7
|Bolton
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|8
|5
|20
|8
|Exeter
|13
|5
|3
|5
|22
|16
|6
|18
|9
|Shrewsbury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|18
|10
|Derby
|11
|5
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|17
|11
|Charlton
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19
|17
|2
|16
|12
|Fleetwood
|12
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|1
|16
|13
|Accrington
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|16
|14
|Cambridge
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|23
|-8
|16
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|13
|4
|3
|6
|18
|23
|-5
|15
|16
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|15
|17
|Wycombe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|18
|Lincoln City
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|14
|19
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|14
|20
|Oxford Utd
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|-3
|11
|21
|Forest Green
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|29
|-17
|11
|22
|MK Dons
|12
|3
|1
|8
|12
|17
|-5
|10
|23
|Burton
|13
|2
|2
|9
|15
|28
|-13
|8
|24
|Morecambe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|9
|23
|-14
|7
Tony Adams, former Arsenal and England footballer, opens up about his addiction and recovery
Panorama investigates failed investment schemes affecting ordinary British savers
Stylish drama, Industry, set in the cut-throat world of a top investment bank is back with a new series
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.