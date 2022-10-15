Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town13:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Walsall

League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Pym
  • 4Hewitt
  • 12Hawkins
  • 6Harbottle
  • 9Bowery
  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Maris
  • 16Quinn
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 32Lapslie
  • 7Akins

Substitutes

  • 5Hartigan
  • 13Flinders
  • 14Perch
  • 15Law
  • 26Swan
  • 35O'Toole
  • 44Boateng

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 8Kinsella
  • 14Comley
  • 21Allen
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 11Williams
  • 16Maddox
  • 20Cashman
  • 22Mukuna
  • 25Maher
  • 27Abraham
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1310121910931
2Leyton Orient129212071329
3Northampton138232314926
4Salford12732179824
5Mansfield137331912724
6Tranmere13715169722
7Bradford126331811721
8Carlisle125611611521
9Doncaster136341816221
10Barrow127051513221
11Swindon135531413120
12Grimsby125431410419
13Walsall144551512317
14Crewe134541315-217
15Sutton United134271217-514
16Stockport123361316-312
17Wimbledon123361419-512
18Newport133281217-511
19Harrogate13328916-711
20Gillingham12255412-811
21Colchester122371017-79
22Hartlepool141671124-139
23Rochdale12228818-108
24Crawley121381022-126
