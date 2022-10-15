Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town12:30HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Jameson
  • 6Burrell
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Mattock
  • 20Ramsay
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 15Headley
  • 9Grant
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Coley
  • 17Austerfield
  • 22Dooley
  • 24Ferguson
  • 28Daly

Hartlepool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Killip
  • 24Lacey
  • 5Murray
  • 3Ferguson
  • 2Sterry
  • 6Shelton
  • 20Sylla
  • 22Crawford
  • 14Paterson
  • 9Umerah
  • 33Robinson

Substitutes

  • 10Cooke
  • 11McDonald
  • 12Grey
  • 18Ndjoli
  • 21Letheren
  • 26Tumilty
  • 27Oduor
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1310121910931
2Leyton Orient129212071329
3Northampton138232314926
4Salford12732179824
5Mansfield127231912723
6Tranmere13715169722
7Bradford126331811721
8Carlisle125611611521
9Doncaster136341816221
10Barrow127051513221
11Swindon135531413120
12Grimsby125431410419
13Crewe134541315-217
14Walsall134451512316
15Sutton United134271217-514
16Stockport123361316-312
17Wimbledon123361419-512
18Newport133281217-511
19Gillingham12255412-811
20Colchester122371017-79
21Hartlepool131661123-129
22Harrogate12228816-88
23Rochdale12228818-108
24Crawley121381022-126
View full League Two table

