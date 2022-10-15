Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton United

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage1310121910931
2Leyton Orient129212071329
3Northampton138232314926
4Salford12732179824
5Mansfield127231912723
6Tranmere13715169722
7Bradford126331811721
8Carlisle125611611521
9Doncaster136341816221
10Barrow127051513221
11Swindon135531413120
12Grimsby125431410419
13Crewe134541315-217
14Walsall134451512316
15Sutton United134271217-514
16Stockport123361316-312
17Wimbledon123361419-512
18Newport133281217-511
19Gillingham12255412-811
20Colchester122371017-79
21Hartlepool131661123-129
22Harrogate12228816-88
23Rochdale12228818-108
24Crawley121381022-126
