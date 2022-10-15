St Mirren v Kilmarnock

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|9
|8
|0
|1
|29
|5
|24
|24
|2
|Rangers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|8
|16
|22
|3
|Hibernian
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12
|8
|4
|17
|4
|St Mirren
|9
|5
|0
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|15
|5
|Hearts
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|1
|14
|6
|Aberdeen
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|15
|3
|13
|7
|Motherwell
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|12
|1
|13
|8
|Livingston
|9
|4
|0
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|12
|9
|St Johnstone
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|10
|10
|Kilmarnock
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|8
|11
|Dundee Utd
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|22
|-13
|8
|12
|Ross County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|5
|18
|-13
|8
Tony Adams, former Arsenal and England footballer, opens up about his addiction and recovery
Panorama investigates failed investment schemes affecting ordinary British savers
Stylish drama, Industry, set in the cut-throat world of a top investment bank is back with a new series
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
A Champions League night that started with hope for Rangers, descended into anger and recriminations, writes Tom English.
BBC Scotland examines what comes next for the national side after they fail to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is performing a "high-wire" act with his Champions League selections in pursuit of grand rewards, writes Tom English.
In her latest BBC Sport column, Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan discusses the need to stop being embarrassed to talk about periods in sport.
BBC Scotland finds out how the cost of living crisis is impacting Scottish football at all levels.
Brexit, and the resulting changes around work permits, has changed the transfer market for Scottish Premiership clubs.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland