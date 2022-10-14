Fulham v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored six goals in eight league games for Fulham this season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic could be ruled out again with the foot problem that caused him to miss last week's defeat by West Ham.

Full-back Kenny Tete is another fitness doubt and Nathaniel Chalobah is still suspended.

Bournemouth summer signing Joe Rothwell has recovered from a thigh injury and might make his debut, while Ben Pearson is available after a knee issue.

Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham were really good in the first half against West Ham but ended up with nothing to show for it.

I always write Bournemouth off, and they always prove me wrong. I know their fans love it too... so you know where I am going with this one.

The Cherries have done great under Gary O'Neil, but I think Fulham will feel hard done by, and they will come out with a point to prove.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are on a seven-match unbeaten run away to Fulham since a 2-0 defeat in April 1992 (W4, D3).

Fulham's solitary victory in the past 10 league meetings was 1-0 away in the top flight in April 2019.

Fulham

The Cottagers have lost consecutive league games for the first time this season.

They have gone seven top-flight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 16 goals, since a 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Fulham have amassed seven points and eight goals from their four Premier League home fixtures this season. They only managed 10 points and nine goals in the entirety of their most recent Premier League campaign in 2020-21.

Harry Wilson scored seven goals in 31 Premier League games for Bournemouth during a loan spell from Liverpool in 2019-20.

Issa Diop is one short of 100 Premier League appearances.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their five league games since Scott Parker was sacked, conceding just four goals (W2, D3).

They have twice won a Premier League match this season after conceding the opening goal; no side can better that record.

However, Bournemouth remain without a first-half goal since Jefferson Lerma's second-minute strike against Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

The Cherries have had the fewest shots (61) and shots on target (20) in the Premier League this season.

This is Bournemouth's 200th Premier League fixture.

They have lost seven of their past eight top-flight games in London, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Chelsea in December 2019.

