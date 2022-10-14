Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison has yet to score a Premier League goal since moving to Tottenham from Everton

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to play despite suffering a knee problem in midweek.

Dejan Kulusevski is still absent with a thigh injury, while Emerson Royal serves the second game of a three-match suspension.

Everton winger Anthony Gordo is banned after accumulating five yellow cards.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back after missing out last weekend because of a family issue, but Yerry Mina is ruled out following an injury setback.

This match comes too soon for Mason Holgate and Nathan Patterson, while Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend are also unavailable.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton were a bit underwhelming against Manchester United at the weekend, especially after taking an early lead.

The Toffees defence has improved a lot since the last time they came to Spurs - they lost 5-0 in March - but United showed you can still get at them.

I think Everton boss Frank Lampard will be quite pragmatic here, but stopping Spurs won't be easy. Harry Kane is up and running and Son Heung-min is still in my fantasy team and is going to come good soon.

So, Tottenham will find a way through. How comfortable this is for them just depends on when they score their first goal.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by Everton on the opening weekend of the 2020-21 season is their only loss in the past 19 Premier League meetings (W9, D9).

That game is also the Toffees' only win away at Spurs since 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won seven successive Premier League home games, their best run since a 14-match streak between November 2016 and May 2017.

Victory would give Spurs their highest points tally after 10 Premier League matches, surpassing their haul of 22 points in 2011-12.

Teams managed by Antonio Conte have kept a clean sheet in all six of his Premier League meetings with Everton - only former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has faced a specific opponent more often without his side ever conceding in the competition, doing so seven times against Wigan Athletic.

Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton, including six braces - only Alan Shearer has netted multiple goals more often against a particular opponent.

Kane is vying to score in five consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time in his career. This is the sixth occasion he has netted in four in a row.

Everton

Everton have lost 84 Premier League games away to London sides, a joint high with Newcastle.

The Toffees are winless in seven league visits to the capital since beating West Ham 1-0 in May 2021 (D2, L5).

Defeat against Manchester United last time out ended Everton's six-match unbeaten league run (W2, D4).

They are looking to secure back-to-back away league victories for the first time since May 2021.

Frank Lampard's side have conceded nine Premier League goals this season, a joint low alongside Brighton, Manchester City and Newcastle.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton line-up Predict Everton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team