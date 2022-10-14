Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves interim head coach Steve Davis welcomes back midfielder Ruben Neves from suspension.

However, defender Nathan Collins serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Boubacar Traore may need to be assessed following illness, while Raul Jimenez, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Pedro Neto are all unavailable.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says defender Moussa Niakhate is "nowhere near" being ready to return from a hamstring injury.

Omar Richards and Jack Colback also remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves have got some good players who have not been playing anywhere near to the levels we know they can.

They are in the bottom three but I look at them as a team who are not fulfilling their potential.

That's not really the case with Nottingham Forest, who I thought were fortunate to get something out of their game with Aston Villa on Monday.

Forest's new signings haven't clicked and they are a team who are probably starting to doubt themselves a little bit.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since March 1984, when Wolves won 1-0 through a Paul Hart own goal.

Wolves have lost one of their past seven league games against Nottingham Forest (W4, D2).

Nottingham Forest have won three of their last five league fixtures away to Wolves, more than in their previous 20 visits to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

A 2-0 defeat to Brentford last season is Wolves' only loss in their past 11 Premier League matches against promoted sides (W5, D5).

Their solitary win in 16 league games came against Southampton last month (D5, L10).

They are in danger of losing four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring, a sequence they last recorded in 1970.

Wolves have scored a league-low three goals this season and are the only side yet to net a second-half goal. In fact, they have not scored after the break in any of their last 10 league fixtures.

The Molineux club have failed to score in 22 Premier League games since the beginning of last season, a figure matched only by relegated Norwich.

Wolves have attempted 50 shots from outside the penalty area this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Diego Costa has been involved in 12 goals in 16 Premier League appearances against newly promoted sides, scoring 10 and assisting two.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have been beaten in three of their four Premier League away games this season, losing the last two by an aggregate score of 0-10.

Steve Cooper's side have dropped 10 points from winning positions this term, a total exceeded only by Leicester City.

Forest have won one, drawn two and lost six of their nine league matches - mirroring their record at this stage last season, when they recovered to finish fourth and win promotion via the play-offs.

Emmanuel Dennis can become the second player to score in his first two Premier League starts for Forest, emulating Stan Collymore in August 1994.

