Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Jonny Evans is a doubt for Leicester because of a tight calf muscle, while Wilfred Ndidi's hamstring problem will keep him out for a few more weeks.

Timothy Castagne, substituted last week after a blow to the face, is expected to be available.

There are no new fitness concerns among the Crystal Palace squad ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Nathaniel Clyne might have to wait until November before he can make a return from a foot injury.

Leicester's last home game was against Nottingham Forest, when they were brilliant, but then they went backwards against Bournemouth last week.

I don't think much has changed - the Foxes remain vulnerable at the back and you have to think Crystal Palace, and Wilfried Zaha, will capitalise on that.

Palace had been sliding a bit themselves until they beat Leeds last time out, which was a good game to watch.

It was only in the second half that Palace got more control in the game and it was an important result for them because they showed they can get through difficult patches of a game and end up winning it.

I feel like they will cause Leicester problems, but likewise the Foxes can hurt them. With that in mind, I'm going for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won eight of the 20 Premier League meetings. A ninth victory would be their most in the division against a particular opponent.

However, Leicester have earned 14 points from six league matches against Palace with Brendan Rodgers in charge.

The Foxes have won this fixture at home in each of the past three seasons.

Leicester City

Leicester could lose eight of their opening 10 league matches in a season for only the third time, emulating 1957-58 and 1983-84. Both those seasons ended in relegation from the top flight.

They have the worst defensive record in the division this season, conceding 24 goals in nine games.

Leicester have dropped a league-high 14 points from winning positions in 2022-23. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have the next worst record, both dropping 10 points.

The Foxes are one short of 100 Premier League home defeats.

James Maddison has nine goals and five assists from his last 12 league appearances, but he hasn't scored - and only managed one assist - in his six previous games against Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy has failed to score in all nine of Leicester's Premier League matches this season.

Crystal Palace

Both of their league wins this season came after they conceded the opening goal. The Eagles have surrendered a lead in four of their matches.

Palace's three Premier League defeats this season were all against teams who started this weekend's fixtures in the top four: Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea.

They have not played away from home since 3 September, a goalless draw at Newcastle.

Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals in his last nine Premier League games against Leicester.

Odsonne Edouard can score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time. The Frenchman netted 20 goals in 44 league appearances for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.

