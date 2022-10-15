Dunfermline Athletic v FC Edinburgh

DunfermlineDunfermline15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Edinburgh
|10
|7
|0
|3
|21
|13
|8
|21
|2
|Dunfermline
|9
|5
|4
|0
|14
|4
|10
|19
|3
|Falkirk
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|9
|7
|17
|4
|Montrose
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|9
|7
|17
|5
|Airdrieonians
|10
|4
|3
|3
|20
|16
|4
|15
|6
|Alloa
|9
|4
|1
|4
|17
|15
|2
|13
|7
|Queen of Sth
|10
|2
|4
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|10
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|10
|3
|1
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|10
|9
|Clyde
|9
|2
|1
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|10
|1
|2
|7
|8
|27
|-19
|5