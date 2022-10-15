Dumbarton v Albion Rovers

DumbartonDumbarton15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|10
|7
|1
|2
|17
|12
|5
|22
|2
|Stirling
|10
|6
|2
|2
|24
|10
|14
|20
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|18
|1
|17
|4
|Elgin
|10
|4
|4
|2
|22
|17
|5
|16
|5
|East Fife
|10
|4
|2
|4
|14
|14
|0
|14
|6
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|13
|0
|13
|7
|Stranraer
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16
|21
|-5
|12
|8
|Annan Athletic
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12
|22
|-10
|9
|9
|Albion
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|10
|Forfar
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|8