Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has challenged winger Ryan Kent to be more consistent and more potent. (Scotsman)
Oliver Abildgaard is ready to fill in for injured Celtic captain Callum McGregor but the Dane insists he's still finding his fitness. (Daily Express)
Former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey is suffering from cancer, his family have revealed. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos can play together as a dynamic striking double act. (Daily Express)
Alex Lowry has stepped up his Rangers recovery as he attempts to play his part in the Premiership title race in the coming weeks. (Herald, subscription required)
TV pundits Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton both say Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's six-game ban for comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is harsh. (Football Scotland)
The number of injuries sustained in a relatively short career may be frustrating for Kyle Magennis but the Hibernian midfielder believes that he has emerged from every previous fightback as an improved player. (Scotsman)
Hibernian will take on Middlesbrough in a friendly at Easter Road on 26 November during the World Cup break. (Edinburgh Evening News)
"I'm shattered at the moment," says Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin after his red card against Rangers and not making the side for the midweek loss to Fiorentina. (Edinburgh Evening News)