Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has challenged winger Ryan Kent to be more consistent and more potent. (Scotsman) external-link

Oliver Abildgaard is ready to fill in for injured Celtic captain Callum McGregor but the Dane insists he's still finding his fitness. (Daily Express) external-link

Former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey is suffering from cancer, his family have revealed. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos can play together as a dynamic striking double act. (Daily Express) external-link

Alex Lowry has stepped up his Rangers recovery as he attempts to play his part in the Premiership title race in the coming weeks. (Herald, external-link subscription required)

TV pundits Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton both say Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's six-game ban for comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is harsh. (Football Scotland) external-link

The number of injuries sustained in a relatively short career may be frustrating for Kyle Magennis but the Hibernian midfielder believes that he has emerged from every previous fightback as an improved player. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian will take on Middlesbrough in a friendly at Easter Road on 26 November during the World Cup break. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link