Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Belfast Giants are defending Elite League and Challenge Cup champions

Belfast Giants made a winning start to their Elite League campaign with a 7-1 victory away to Dundee Stars.

After a goalless opening 20 minutes, two goals each by Mark Cooper and David Goodwin put the Giants 4-1 up by the end of the second period.

Philippe Sanche netted the solitary goal for the Stars.

Sam Ruopp, Scott Conway and Gabe Bast completed the rout in the final period at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Starting their season late after their Champions League exploits, the defending Elite League and Challenge Cup champions put in a clinical display in Dundee.

The first period ended goalless, however the Giants soon hit their stride and Cooper opened the scoring at 24:47.

Captain Goodwin netted on the powerplay less than two minutes later before Cooper grabbed his second just shy of the half hour.

Sanche pulled one back for the hosts but the three-goal advantage was soon restored when Goodwin again scored on the powerplay with 43 seconds remaining in the period.

Adam Keefe's men struck twice in the first three minutes of the final period when Ruopp netted and Conway scored unassisted, and the win was complete when Bast fired home with eight minutes to play.

The Giants are eighth in the table but have played a massive six games less than leaders Guildford Flames. The sides face off at the SSE Arena on Sunday at 16:00 BST.