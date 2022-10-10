Sead Haksabanovic, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alexandro Bernabei are pushing for starting places after facing St Johnstone

Champions League Group F: Celtic v RB Leipzig Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he will have to "wait and see" whether Jota will be fit to face RB Leipzig in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

The Portuguese winger "pulled up sore" at the weekend, when he was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 win over St Johnstone, the Australian revealed.

Centre-half Moritz Jenz and midfielder David Turnbull are available after illness ruled them out in Perth.

Celtic are looking to reverse last week's 3-1 defeat in Leipzig.

Saturday's victory keeps Postecoglou's side top of the Scottish Premiership, but they are still seeking a first win in this season's Champions League group stage after a draw and two defeats.

Leipzig, two points ahead of the Scots, warmed up for their trip to Glasgow with a 1-1 draw away to Mainz.

A late equaliser from striker Christopher Nkunku, who reportedly this week agreed to join Chelsea next summer, ensured they stayed ahead of their hosts on goal difference in 11th place in the Bundesliga.

It will be a second game for Celtic without captain Callum McGregor, who was injured in Leipzig.

"In terms of our style of play, I still think we have players within the group that can compensate for missing Callum," Postecoglou said.

"I guess with Callum, he is one that has that experience at this level and he knows what's required to win a game even at Champions League level and international level."

Team news

Already having to do without injured McGregor through long-term injury, Celtic will not want to also be minus the equally influential Jota.

The return of Scotland cap Turnbull adds to the options available as Postecoglou decides who is best to fill the central midfield role vacated by McGregor, although Matt O'Riley there on Saturday along with Reo Hatate and Sead Haksabanovic.

Meanwhile, Jenz will likely be back in central defence with Carl Starfelt still injured.

Leipzig will also be without their captain, with Peter Gulacsi having had an operation on his knee after being forced off early against Celtic last week.

Norway's former Norwich City and Aston Villa goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland, who was a free agent after leaving Reading, has been signed as a replacement, but he is ineligible for the Champions League and Janis Blaswich will almost certainly start after replacing Gulasci last week and against Mainz.

Head coach Marco Rose made five other changes for that game, with those dropping out, including Andre Silva, who scored twice against Celtic, all on the bench and no doubt ready to return in Glasgow.

Celtic looking for home comforts - analysis

BBC Scotland's Clive Lindsay

Celtic will hope it is a case of home sweet home as they look to reverse last week's defeat in Germany.

Leipzig were beaten on their previous visit to Celtic Park in 2018 - and on their only other trip to Scotland, against Rangers last season.

Having already lost 3-0 to Real Madrid on their own patch, Postecoglou's side certainly need to continue that sequence if they are to retain a chance of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

They will need to reignite the combination of intensity and clinical finishing that has tailed off in recent weeks, a task made more difficult by the loss of their midfield driving force, McGregor.

Leipzig impressed at home last week, but Rose's team are without a win in four games away from home since thumping fourth-tier Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in August - and that remains their only victory in seven games on the road this season.

Mid-table in the Bundesliga is below RB's expectations and they arrive amid some internal turmoil, with Christopher Vivell having been dismissed as technical director on Thursday "due to differences of opinion" and Max Eberl lined up as the new managing director of sport.

