Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to draw with Bayern Munich and stop their rivals going top of the Bundesliga in a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park.

Anthony Modeste headed in a 94th-minute leveller after Bayern's Kingsley Coman had been shown a red card earlier in stoppage time.

Youssoufa Moukoko had given Dortmund hope with a 74th-minute strike.

Earlier Bayern teenager Jamal Musiala set up goals for Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half-time.

Second-half substitute Coman was shown a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Jude Bellingham and was sent off in stoppage time for a cynical foul on Karim Adeyemi.

With less than 20 minutes remaining Bayern looked to be cruising to a dominant victory with Sadio Mane and Germany international Musiala both having second-half chances.

But Dortmund rallied, led by England teenager Bellingham who was given the captain's armband at half-time when regular skipper Matt Hummels was substituted.

The draw meant the hosts stayed fourth in the table, level on points with Bayern in third.