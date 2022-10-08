Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2JuventusJuventus0

AC Milan 2-0 Juventus: Fikayo Tomori helps champions to comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Brahim Diaz strikes at goal
AC Milan are the joint top scorers (18) in Serie A this season along with Napoli

AC Milan warmed up for their Champions League rematch with Chelsea by easily beating Juventus at the San Siro.

Stefano Pioli's side lost 3-0 in London on Wednesday and this was a perfect riposte as England centre-back Fikayo Tomori smashed in a confident opener.

Former Manchester City winger Brahim Diaz then blitzed the Juve defence to double the lead after half-time.

The result moves Milan third in Serie A, level on points with leaders Napoli who play on Sunday.

Tomori had only scored one goal in Italy since joining Milan, initially on loan, in January 2021 but he showed great composure to blast past Wojciech Szczesny on the stroke of half-time.

He needed to, having inadvertently blocked Olivier Giroud's goal-bound strike. As the ball fell nicely off his body, he drove it high into the net.

Shortly after the break Diaz latched on to a loose pass from Dusan Vlahovic, seared through the Juve defence and fired in off the palms of Szczesny.

Ex-Liverpool striker Divock Origi could have made it three in injury time but Szczesny was equal to his effort.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus have struggled this season and are yet to win on their travels, but had at least started well, only to be overwhelmed by a resurgent Milan.

This was a very different side to the one that crumpled in London and Tuesday's Champions League tie is shaping up to be a tasty encounter.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20Kalulu
  • 46Gabbia
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forVranckxat 84'minutes
  • 32PobegaSubstituted forKrunicat 59'minutes
  • 10DíazBooked at 55minsSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 64'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forRebicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 21Dest
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 33Krunic
  • 40Vranckx
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 96Jungdal

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMcKennieat 45'minutes
  • 5LocatelliSubstituted forParedesat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forSouléat 80'minutes
  • 17KosticSubstituted forMirettiat 56'minutes
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forKeanat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Milik

Substitutes

  • 8McKennie
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 2, Juventus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 2, Juventus 0.

  3. Booking

    Leandro Paredes (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Moise Kean (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rade Krunic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bremer (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matìas Soulé with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Ante Rebic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Rafael Leão.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Aster Vranckx replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli86201861220
2Atalanta8620123920
3AC Milan9621189920
4Udinese8611178919
5Lazio85211751217
6Roma8512108216
7Inter Milan95041614215
8Juventus9342127513
9Sassuolo93331110112
10Torino8314710-310
11Fiorentina82337709
12Spezia8224715-88
13Lecce814379-27
14Salernitana81431013-37
15Empoli8143710-37
16Monza8215714-77
17Bologna8134713-66
18Hellas Verona8125715-85
19Cremonese8035615-93
20Sampdoria8026416-122
View full Italian Serie A table

