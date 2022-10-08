Close menu
French Ligue 1
ReimsReims0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Reims v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Reims

Formation 3-5-2

  • 94Diouf
  • 6Gravillon
  • 24Agbadou
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 70Flips
  • 15MunetsiBooked at 39mins
  • 21Matusiwa
  • 17Lopy
  • 28Locko
  • 29Balogun
  • 10Zeneli

Substitutes

  • 1Pentz
  • 3Doumbia
  • 7Holm
  • 11Mbuku
  • 18Adeline
  • 19van Bergen
  • 25De Smet
  • 41Diakité
  • 48Koeberle

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4RamosBooked at 41mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 8Ruiz
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVitinhaat 45'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Sarabia
  • 28Soler
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 10Neymar
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Pierre Gaillouste

Match Stats

Home TeamReimsAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitinha.

  2. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims).

  4. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andreaw Gravillon (Reims).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Reims) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Bradley Locko (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Vitinha replaces Marco Verratti.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marshall Munetsi (Reims) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reims. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Andreaw Gravillon (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).

  20. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG108202852326
2Marseille107212071323
3Lorient97111913622
4Lens96301771021
5Monaco95221713417
6Rennes9432179815
7Lyon104241712514
8Lille94141718-113
9Clermont94141214-213
10Montpellier94052119212
11Toulouse103341416-212
12Troyes93241618-211
13Nice9225611-58
14Reims101541219-78
15Auxerre9225920-118
16Angers9225921-128
17Nantes9144915-67
18Ajaccio10217715-87
19Brest9135919-106
20Strasbourg9054712-55
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories