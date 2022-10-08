Reims v Paris Saint Germain

Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vitinha.
Line-ups
Reims
Formation 3-5-2
- 94Diouf
- 6Gravillon
- 24Agbadou
- 5Abdelhamid
- 70Flips
- 15MunetsiBooked at 39mins
- 21Matusiwa
- 17Lopy
- 28Locko
- 29Balogun
- 10Zeneli
Substitutes
- 1Pentz
- 3Doumbia
- 7Holm
- 11Mbuku
- 18Adeline
- 19van Bergen
- 25De Smet
- 41Diakité
- 48Koeberle
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4RamosBooked at 41mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 26Mukiele
- 8Ruiz
- 6VerrattiBooked at 42minsSubstituted forVitinhaat 45'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 19Sarabia
- 28Soler
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 10Neymar
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Pierre Gaillouste
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims).
Post update
Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andreaw Gravillon (Reims).
Post update
Attempt missed. Arbër Zeneli (Reims) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Bradley Locko (Reims) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Vitinha replaces Marco Verratti.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reims 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marshall Munetsi (Reims) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Folarin Balogun (Reims) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Andreaw Gravillon (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.