England beat the United States for the first time since 2017

England defender Millie Bright has said the European champions can reach "another level" before next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses won their first major trophy at their home European Championships in July.

On Friday they beat reigning world champions the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley, captained by Bright with Leah Williamson injured.

England are unbeaten in 23 games under manager Sarina Wiegman, winning 21.

"You've been on the highest of highs, then to go into club football and back into internationals. It's a lot harder than you might think," said Chelsea defender Bright.

"We have dealt with it as a group and it's all about the mentality of where we want to get to.

"We don't want to stay at the level of the Euros even though we were successful. We want to grow even more, be even better and dominate games.

"We know the World Cup is a different level. A different competition with different opponents in a different country. There are all those factors that you need to contend with."