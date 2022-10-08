Last updated on .From the section Irish

A Davy McDaid double earned Ballymena United a vital 2-0 win over Portadown and ended their five-match losing streak in the Irish Premiership.

Holders Linfield sneaked into the top six, on goal difference ahead of Carrick Rangers, as they fought out a drab scoreless draw away to Coleraine.

Glenavon enjoyed an emphatic 5-0 victory over second-from-bottom Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

Larne went top of the table with a win in one of three games on Friday night.

Ballymena's victory takes them above Newry City into ninth in the table while the Blues' stuttering start to their latest title defence continues as they remain seven points behind leaders Larne, though they do have a game in hand.

The Lurgan Blues' victory, which came after they suffered a shock League Cup defeat by Loughgall in midweek, sees them consolidate eighth place in the standings.

McDaid double earns crucial win for Sky Blues

Ballymena went in front on eight minutes when Portadown keeper Jethren Barr failed to gather Ross Redman's free kick under pressure from Conor Keeley and McDaid was on hand to sweep home from close range.

The home side almost doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when Portadown hesitated in dealing with a bouncing ball in the penalty area, but as Kenny Kane attempted to dink the ball over the keeper, Barr was on hand to acrobatically tip the ball behind.

Joshua Archer forced a couple of saves from Sean O'Neill early in the second period as the visitors attempted to find a way back into the game while, at the other end, Ryan Waide blazed wastefully wide from Kane's inviting cross.

Ballymena eventually sealed the points with six minutes left when McDaid ran on to Kane's through ball to slip a shot past Barr.

Portadown almost pulled a goal back in the closing minutes when Mark Russell's free kick came back off the crossbar and then Oisin Conaty's free kick was beaten out by O'Neill, but Paul Doolin's side remain winless at the foot of the table.

Bannsiders and Blues fight out disappointing draw

Coleraine and Linfield fought out a scoreless draw in a disappointing game in front of the biggest crowd of the afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Neither side did enough in an attacking sense to win a game in which defences dominated throughout.

The home side created the better chances over the course of the 90 minutes, with the visitors failing to force home keeper Marty Gallagher into a meaningful save.

His opposite number Chris Johns was called into action on a number of occasions but he dealt comfortably with anything the Bannsiders could muster.

The former Coleraine keeper got down low to his left after six minutes to deny Conor McDermott and was again equal to the task when he got across to save Josh Carson's free-kick at the start of the second half.

It was left to Joel Cooper, cutting in from the wing on to his favoured left foot, to offer the greatest attacking threat for the away side but he could not find a way through a resolute Coleraine defence.

Five-star Glenavon see off the Swifts

A dominant second-half display from Glenavon secured all three points in an often feisty encounter against Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

Conor McCloskey opened the scoring after Declan Dunne had dropped a high ball under pressure, and that opened the floodgates with four goals arriving in 17 minutes.

Eoin Bradley beat the offside trap to add a second, teenager Isaac Baird fired in a spectacular third, Matthew Fitzpatrick netted from close range and Aaron Prendergast blasted high past Dunne to complete a second half rout.

The second-half action was a contrast to a feisty first half where the football often took a back seat to the tackling.

Referee Jamie Robinson brandished nine yellow cards in total, but it will be Dungannon's defending that will be of more concern to Swifts manager Dean Shiels, whose team have now conceded 24 goals in nine matches - the worst defensive record in the league.