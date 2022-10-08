Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

John Duncan won two promotions with Chesterfield

Former Chesterfield boss John Duncan has died at the age of 73.

Duncan had two spells in charge of the Spireites and led the then third tier side to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997, where they were beaten by Middlesbrough after a replay.

The Scot, who played as a striker, started his career with Dundee and had spells with Tottenham, Derby and Scunthorpe.

Duncan had stints in charge with the Iron, Hartlepool and Ipswich.

As well as leading Chesterfield on a memorable FA Cup run, which saw them beat Bury, Scarborough, Bristol City, Bolton, Nottingham Forest and Wrexham to reach the last four, Duncan also guided the club to the Division Four title in 1985 and promotion through the fourth-tier play-offs in 1995.

"We send our sincere condolences to John's family and friends and our thoughts are with them," said a Chesterfield statement. external-link

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to Duncan in a statement released by the League Managers' Association.

"I will always remember John with a great deal of respect and affection," he said.

"When I was playing and managing in Scotland, I remember him playing up front for Dundee and then of course he went on to be an exceptional striker for Tottenham.

"John had such humility and a great sense of humour and I spoke with him only a matter of weeks ago. I will miss seeing him and I send my deepest condolences to his daughters, his sister, his partner and their families."

Sean Dyche skippered the Spireites side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 1997, which Boro eventually won 3-0 in a replay at Hillsborough after a 3-3 draw in the initial tie at Old Trafford.

The ex-Burnley boss described Duncan as "a friend and mentor" and said his death was "a loss to football and a big loss to me personally".

"I worked with John for a number of years whilst at Chesterfield through some of the best years in the club's history," he said.

"He was an excellent manager who always worked to get the best out of all of his staff and players in order to mould a team into one that could challenge and be successful."