Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he does not fear for his job and insists he is only focused on their next game against West Ham.

There are reports that Hasenhuttl is on the brink of the sack after almost four years at St Mary's and he faced more questions about his job after Saturday's defeat by Manchester City.

The 4-0 loss against the defending champions was hardly unexpected, but it was Southampton's fourth in a row, and means they remain a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Their poor form is a continuation of the way they finished last season, when they lost 10 of their last 13 games.

Hasenhuttl, who took charge in December 2018, has twice survived suffering 9-0 defeats with Saints, against Leicester in October 2019 and Manchester United in February 2021.

When asked if he feared for his job now, he replied: "I am not thinking in this direction to be honest - never, since I was a manager.

"It is the first time in my managerial career that I get such questions to be honest, so in 16 years I have never answered these questions and I really don't use any energy in thinking about that.

"The only way I think is that I have to do everything that I can to help my team, and this is the only thing I think about."

Hasenhuttl had already dismissed questions about his future before the City game and, when asked afterwards if he had been given any clarity from the club's owners about what might happen to him next, he said his focus was on his side's upcoming opponents.

"I know the clarity is that I come tomorrow [Sunday] and we have an indoor game and this is what we prepare for," he said.

"We must analyse this game very well now. Next week we have a tough home game against West Ham and it gives us more time to prepare for a tough week with three games in seven days. That is intense."

Southampton host the Hammers next Sunday then visit south coast neighbours Bournemouth on Wednesday, 19 October and are at home to Arsenal on Sunday, 23 October.