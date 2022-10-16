Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:20BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: The MKM Stadium, England

Hull City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 5Jones
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 33Christie
  • 24Seri
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 20Pelkas
  • 7Tufan
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 23Williams
  • 35Simons
  • 36Jarvis

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 6Mejbri
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 31Bielik
  • 8Deeney
  • 23Longelo
  • 18Chong
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report will appear here.

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1467124121225
2Sheff Utd1474324131125
3Norwich147342115624
4QPR147342016424
5Blackburn158071817124
6Reading147161520-522
7Luton145631914521
8Swansea146351720-321
9Sunderland145541914520
10Watford145541917220
11Millwall146261718-120
12Stoke145451717019
13Preston15474810-219
14Wigan145451518-319
15Rotherham134631513218
16Bristol City155372324-118
17Cardiff145361214-218
18Birmingham134451212016
19Blackpool144461620-416
20West Brom142841918114
21Hull134271326-1314
22Middlesbrough143471520-513
23Huddersfield133281621-511
24Coventry11245914-510
