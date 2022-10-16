Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 15JamesSubstituted forChoat 60'minutes
  • 25Summanen
  • 13Ale
  • 9Karczewska
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville

Substitutes

  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 10Brazil
  • 22Spencer
  • 26Pearse

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Matthews
  • 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 68'minutes
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
  • 10FurnessBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHollandat 60'minutes
  • 12Hinds
  • 11Lawley
  • 24Stengel
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 17Humphrey
  • 18Holland
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 28Campbell
  • 34Silcock
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts replaces Emma Koivisto.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell replaces Missy Bo Kearns.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yana Daniels.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Angharad James.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Rachel Furness.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Chelsea Women43019459
3Arsenal Women22008086
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women310246-23
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Leicester City Women400416-50
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

