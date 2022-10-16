Tottenham Hotspur Women v Liverpool Women

Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 14Ildhusøy
- 15JamesSubstituted forChoat 60'minutes
- 25Summanen
- 13Ale
- 9Karczewska
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
Substitutes
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 10Brazil
- 22Spencer
- 26Pearse
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 6Matthews
- 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 68'minutes
- 7KearnsSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
- 10FurnessBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHollandat 60'minutes
- 12Hinds
- 11Lawley
- 24Stengel
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 8Wardlaw
- 17Humphrey
- 18Holland
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 28Campbell
- 34Silcock
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Nikola Karczewska (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Rhiannon Roberts replaces Emma Koivisto.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Megan Campbell replaces Missy Bo Kearns.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Taylor Hinds.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yana Daniels.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Celin Ildhusøy with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Cho So-Hyun replaces Angharad James.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Rachel Furness.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Melissa Lawley (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Yana Daniels (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.