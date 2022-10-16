Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 42mins
  • 14Morgan
  • 7Coombs
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 17Losada
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 28Levell
  • 13Simon
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 4Bott
  • 16JonesSubstituted forGoodwinat 57'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 14Green
  • 23PurfieldSubstituted forPikeat 57'minutes
  • 10Whelan
  • 27O'BrienBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 5McManus
  • 7Flint
  • 8Pike
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 35Poor
  • 44Scofield
Referee:
Farai Hallam

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).

  3. Post update

    Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Carrie Jones.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Molly Pike replaces Jemma Purfield.

  9. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  14. Post update

    Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  17. Booking

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Chelsea Women43019459
3Arsenal Women22008086
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women310246-23
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Leicester City Women400416-50
12Reading Women200216-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

