Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 42mins
- 14Morgan
- 7Coombs
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 17Losada
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 28Levell
- 13Simon
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 4Bott
- 16JonesSubstituted forGoodwinat 57'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 14Green
- 23PurfieldSubstituted forPikeat 57'minutes
- 10Whelan
- 27O'BrienBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 5McManus
- 7Flint
- 8Pike
- 12Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 35Poor
- 44Scofield
- Referee:
- Farai Hallam
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women).
Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Carrie Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Molly Pike replaces Jemma Purfield.
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josie Green (Leicester City Women).
Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Booking
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.