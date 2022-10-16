Reading Women v Arsenal Women

Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Burns
- 9Eikeland
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutes
- 37PrimmerBooked at 41mins
- 23Rowe
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 12Harries
- 10Dowie
- 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins
- 2Bryson
- 7Wellings
- 11Wade
- 17Caldwell
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 11Miedema
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Louise Saunders
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Substitution, Reading Women. Faye Bryson replaces Emma Mukandi.
First Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.