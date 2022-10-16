Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Reading Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Burns
  • 9Eikeland
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutes
  • 37PrimmerBooked at 41mins
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 12Harries
  • 10Dowie
  • 28WoodhamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 11Miedema
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  9. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Faye Bryson replaces Emma Mukandi.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Reading Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Stephanie-Elise Catley tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  20. Booking

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women3300100109
2Arsenal Women33009099
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Aston Villa Women32017526
5Everton Women42025416
6West Ham Women420246-26
7Tottenham Women320135-26
8Man City Women31027613
9Liverpool Women310225-33
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Reading Women300317-60
12Leicester City Women400419-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

